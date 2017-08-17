Even if you're not in the path of totality for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, you'll notice some interesting effects.One of the most noticeable effects are the little crescent shadows that appear on the floor. Anything that can cast a shadow while allowing small amounts of sunlight to peer through can create this effect. Trees tend to be good at showing this off quite nicely.Shadows form as projections from many objects, even your own hands. Find out how from Accuweather.