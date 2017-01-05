FRESNO COUNTY

Large storm rolling through the Valley bringing up memories for some of one much worse 20 years ago
EMBED </>More News Videos

Millions of dollars in homes were destroyed and downstream from Harold Mathis of Friant the San Joaquin Fish Hatchery was also flooded. (KFSN)

By
FRIANT, Calif. (KFSN) --
Harold Mathis of Friant remembers like it was yesterday when a heavy storm in 1997 brought record flooding. And on the 20th anniversary of the Friant dam spilling a surge of water he is still content living next to the San Joaquin River.

"I didn't leave because I knew. I built the house so I knew it'd hold up. I'm not worried about it all."

This week a winter storm is expected to bring copious amounts of rain to the region. But unlike in 1997 we are coming off of a drought and snow levels are only about half of normal and Millerton Lake is roughly 75-percent of capacity.

"We had a full snowpack in the mountains, all the reservoirs were full. There was no control of what was coming it was overflowing all of the dams in the high country," said Mathis.

The old Friant Bridge, which was washed out by the flood in 1997, was among many structures damaged when Millerton Reservoir spilled into the San Joaquin River.

Millions of dollars in homes were destroyed and downstream from Mathis the San Joaquin Fish Hatchery was also flooded.

"It brought all kinds of trash, you know. Just everything that was loose. They kept it high and then that pineapple express came and nobody had control of it."

Mathis said he won't ever forget the intensity of that storm and hopes he won't see another in his lifetime.

The 1997 flood is still a record event-- even 20 years later. And it wasn't just the Friant area that was impacted, it is estimated that damage cost the state roughly $2-billion.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingfresno countyFriant DamrainstormFriant
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank
PG&E ready with dozens of crews on standby as storm pushes through the Valley
The threat of more wet weather in the valley raises concerns over flooding
Large almond hull pile catches fire in Fresno County
More fresno county
WEATHER
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Road conditions causing concern for tourists and officials at Yosemite National Park
Officials telling Valley residents to be prepared as heavy rain causing road closures
PG&E ready with dozens of crews on standby as storm pushes through the Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
Road conditions causing concern for tourists and officials at Yosemite National Park
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
2 suspects arrested accused of deadly stabbing in Merced last year
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Show More
Convicted murder and cult leader Charles Manson still drawing public interest
Officials telling Valley residents to be prepared as heavy rain causing road closures
Macy's to close 68 stores, cut 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding
Large storm hits Central California
More News
Top Video
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Road conditions causing concern for tourists and officials at Yosemite National Park
Pistol-packing Texas grandma scares off armed intruder
More Video