Local AC professional gives tips on how to keep your summer cool

As Valley temperatures start to rise, the phones at the Fresno offices of Allbritten, the Barefoot Plumber are increasing in volume.Ten minutes away, Allbritten HVAC technician Jim Carrera ditched his shoes before starting to diagnose a problem with a home's air conditioning unit. It turns on, but doesn't cool the house.Carrera told us it is related to low refrigerant levels, possibly due to a leak."Over the course of time, the units do tend to leak here and there, eight out of 10 times it's located in the evaporation coil, so that's where I'm headed up next, going up in that attic, checking out that."Carerra tells customers to treat their AC unit like a car and get it washed, cleaned, and serviced-- ideally every six months. But leave it to the professionals, who have the right training and tools to keep your house cool."It's going to help the unit a lot doing the maintenance, prevent costly repairs, or breakdowns."Like Carerra, home construction workers had to bear the 90 degree temperatures Thursday. So too did these road crews, as well as a fruit stand worker.A little shade helps their cause, but above all, they said water is what keeps them cool, all summer long.HVAC technicians recommend leaving repair work to them but they did say it is important to change your air filters when they are old or dirty. Saying that reduces stress on the unit.