WEATHER

Man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning: this video contains graphic elements. (Parker Simpson via Storyful)

A man was attacked by a shark in Key West, Florida.

Parker Simpson was spearfishing near Middle Sambo Reef when an 8-foot reef shark attacked him. Simpson said the shark "came out of nowhere" and first thought that the animal was trying to get a black grouper fish he had caught. But the shark charged at Simpson and his friend, taking a bite out of his fins and then his leg.

Simpson told Storyful he lost more than two pints of blood. He later said he spent four hours at a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersharksshark attacku.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Athletes try to keep cool during Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
339 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Pelco moving part of operation out of Clovis
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Show More
Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police
Mother grieves over son killed by Fresno Police
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
More News
Top Video
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
339 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
More Video