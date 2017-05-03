WEATHER

Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas

National Guard troops were deployed to assist with the effort. (Calvary Fellowship Church via Storyful)

Parts of Missouri and Arkansas experienced massive flooding after torrential rains hit the area over the weekend of April 30.

Aerial footage of the floods shows houses and roads submerged underwater. According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas National Guard, soldiers were deployed to assist "Randolph County authorities with evacuation in response to flooding."

"Weather-related incidents have killed at least 17 people in parts of the Midwest and South since the weekend, but the bulk of the flood damage has occurred in Arkansas and Missouri, where dangerous conditions have not subsided," according to ABC News.
