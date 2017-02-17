MERCED COUNTY

Merced County officials holds press conference on flood preparation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Merced County continues to get soaked as rain fall signifies the start to another series of storms. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Merced County continues to get soaked as rain fall signifies the start to another series of storms.

The county is on alert as crews are keeping their eye on waterways and streams that are expected to rise. Aerial footage above Snelling showed what it looked like right after water overtopped a levee in the Merced River completely flooding a roadway nearby.

"They were able to work to take care of that overtopping issues and to get that road way clear and mitigate that issue," said Jeremy Rahn, OES Deputy Director.

Parts of Merced County also hit hard with recent storms just last week, roads were submerged after Mariposa Creek flooded over Le Grande.

On Friday, the county EOC said they are focusing on preparedness and they have about 30 soldiers from the National Guard in the area as a precaution.

Several from the county are continuing to watch waterways and rivers and the county said they are ready for any type of emergency brought on by these storms.

"We have four high water vehicles that have been deployed by the Army National Guard that are available in the event that we get into flooded areas, we can use their equipment," said Rahn.

The Merced County Sheriff's Department is also on high alert, with boots on the ground ready to go whenever they need to .

"If the flooding issues pop up, we're handling that in a matter of minutes," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

The EOC is activated and there are no evacuations yet, but all county departments are keeping in constant communication with folks in the area.

"If we need to do any evacuations, we're dealing with water-- so we have time," said Rahn.

County officials said they have looked at all the dams in the area and they all seem to be safe and secure.
Related Topics:
weathermerced countyflooding
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
Merced County officials worried about damage from upcoming storms
Crews working to prevent creeks from overflowing in Merced County
With another round of heavy rain on the forecast, Le Grand homeowners prep sandbags
More merced county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Evacuation advisories issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Evacuation advisories issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Homicide investigation underway in Central Fresno after body found
DHS weighed Nat Guard for immigration roundups
No charges filed against mother of child found wandering streets in Central Fresno
Visalia police investigating homicide after body found
Man injured after daughter allegedly hit him with a car in Downtown Fresno
Show More
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
New report claims thousands of bridges and highway ramps across the country are unsafe
Caltrans says repairs on Highway 41 near Fish Camp to take at least a month
A multi-million dollar decision about sexually violent predators
Family of bicyclists killed in crash gives emotional plea to Fresno court
More News
Top Video
Good Sports - Saul Lomas
Visalia police investigating homicide after body found
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
Man injured after daughter allegedly hit him with a car in Downtown Fresno
More Video