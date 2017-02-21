MERCED COUNTY

Merced County officials keeping close eye on water ways as most flow at capacity

EMBED </>More News Videos

Just as Merced County crews work to prepare the region for the potential of widespread flooding and mitigate its impact, officials said there is no reason to panic. (KFSN)

By
MERCED COUNTY (KFSN) --
Just as Merced County crews work to prepare the region for the potential of widespread flooding and mitigate its impact, officials said there is no reason to panic.

"Right now we got the National Guard just making sandbag fills in areas we think are going to be of concern. There's nothing catastrophic about what they're doing, the water is going to rise, it's going to rise slowly, you're going to see it, you're going to get your feet wet but we can deal with it," said Vern Warnke, Merced County Sheriff.

During a board of supervisors meeting Tuesday local leaders heard from emergency personnel who monitor the region for storm damage. They said water releases look positive and are staying within their channels as expected.

"We're monitoring it as it comes through the region of Snelling, comes through Livingston, Stevenson, and ultimately into the bypass," said Jeremy Rahn, Cal Fire.

Officials are monitoring all waterways within Merced County as well as releases from Don Pedro Reservoir, because the Merced, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin rivers all converge near the northwestern edge of the county and have the potential to impact the Stevenson area.

"Here, the rivers that have filled the Tuolumne running full buckets and the Merced River has been running good-- but it has maintained so well and yeah we're getting close to the top of the dam but everything is working," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

In the event emergency rescue services are needed during a flood, Merced will be better prepared. Teams from Los Angeles and Ventura County spent Tuesday with Merced crews running through rescue drills along Bear Creek in Merced.

"What we learned today is different techniques. We have a way of doing it, LA had a way of doing it, Ventura had a way of utilizing their boat, and all three methods work. Being able to share our training's I think we've all gained something from each other," said Billy Alcorn, Merced Fire Deputy Chief.

The rescue teams from Southern California will remain the area just as residents brace for the next series of storms.
Related Topics:
weatherKings Rivermerced countywater
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
1 person killed in stabbing in Winton
Agencies teaming up to keep an eye on floods in Merced County
Merced County officials holds press conference on flood preparation
Levee break on the Merced River creates major flooding
More merced county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
More Weather
Top Stories
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
Show More
Video shows 7 teens frantically trying to get out of icy water
San Jose neighborhood under water following flash flood
Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
More News
Top Video
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Wet weather causing fire officials to be concerned of future fire hazards
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
More Video