WEATHER

Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
EMBED </>More News Videos

Each year during the wet season, millions of red crabs migrate from the forest to the coast of Christmas Island. (Andrew Watson/Instagram via Storyful)

A sea of red crabs was seen on the Australia territory of Christmas Island as the crustaceans made their annual migration from the forest to the coast.

Photographer Andrew Watson shared a time lapse video of the crabs' journey over stairs, rocks and bridges to water.

According to Parks Australia, the crabs migrate at the beginning of the wet season between October and December. They migrate to breed and spawn.

"Eggs are released by the female red crabs into the sea precisely at the turn of the high tide during the last lunar quarter," the organization said on their website.

Parks Australia calls the red crabs a "keystone species" for Christmas Island, with a population of tens of millions.
Related Topics:
weatheranimalaustraliabeaches
Load Comments
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
More Weather
Top Stories
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
4 injured, N/B I-5 closed in Kettleman City after Greyhound bus and big rig crash
Duck causes traffic problems on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Show More
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Residents of a Fresno long-term hotel say repairs are happening too slowly and people are getting sick
Woman facing charges after Atwater police says she rammed her car into boyfriend's garage
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
More News
Top Video
4 injured, N/B I-5 closed in Kettleman City after Greyhound bus and big rig crash
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
More Video