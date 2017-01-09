More evacuations ordered for North Fork

BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations now ordered for parts of North Fork & Yosemite Valley. Shelter at Oakhurst EV FreeChurch. @ABC30 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) January 9, 2017

Authorities said an evacuation center has been set up at Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church at 50443 High School Rd, Oakhurst, CA 93644 for residents who would like to evacuate early and in the event mandatory evacuation orders are issued.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has elevated the evacuation warning to a mandatory evacuation order for:
- Church Street (East and West)
- Bass Lake Mobile Home Park

---

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning to North Fork residents Sunday night due to flooding in the area.

Authorities said the affected areas include:
- Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
- Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
- Manzanita Lake Drive
- Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and 1/2 of a mile west of Road 274
- Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
- Road 228
- Wah-up Way
- Kunigib Way
- Amber Lane
- Weatherly Lane
- Willow Creek Drive
- Church Street

An evacuation order was issued for all non-essential park employees who work or live on the valley floor -- that is around 50 people. Park officials confirmed as of Sunday night that the Merced River has risen above 10 feet and is overflowing at the Pohono Bridge and other areas throughout Yosemite Valley.

Road closures leading into Yosemite Valley have not been lifted. Park officials will reassess at sun-up.

That's not the only place that got heavy downpour. The storm impacted people and businesses in Oakhurst.

"We had thunder lightening it was just scary it was raining like pouring like buckets the whole house was loud from rain," said Csilla Schulcz, Oakhurst.

"We're going to have a slow couple days, but starting next week we should pick right back up to where we were," said Christian Guizar, Crab Cakes.

In Northfork, water from Bass Lake is now flowing out to nearby homes. Madera County Sheriff's Deputies are now mandating people leave their homes at the east side of Church Street and the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park. They say that too much rain to Bass Lake could be life threatening.

An evacuation center is set up at the Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church. People from Yosemite and North Fork are taking shelter there.

On Sunday night, North Fork resident received a pre-evacuation evacuation notice, then an evacuation warning for certain areas. Thomas Gallagher received the emergency call while at home.

"It came over the phone," he said. "It was a little confusing because all the roads here are numbers."

Several major roads into the North Fork community are in that pre-evacuation order. Road 222 is where Gallagher lives. Because of the advisory, he moved his car to higher ground in the event he has to leave.

"I can always walk to my car, but if my car is locked in I can't get out," he explained.