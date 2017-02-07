WEATHER

NASA images show Saturn rings up close

NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured these images of Saturn's rings in high detail. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

NASA released new images of Saturn's rings showing "unprecedented detail."

The images were captured by the Cassini spacecraft while it made ring-grazing orbits around the planet. The orbits began on Nov. 30, 2016, and will finish in April. NASA plans on making 20 ring-grazing orbits during the Cassini's mission.

NASA said in a press release, "The views are some of the closest-ever images of the outer parts of the main rings, giving scientists an eagerly awaited opportunity to observe features with names like 'straw' and 'propellers.'"
