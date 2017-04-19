WEATHER

National Geographic shares stunning images of national parks from outer space

EMBED </>More News Videos

The images give a stunning and unique glimpse at the national parks. (PHOTOGRAPH BY DIGITALGLOBE/GETTY IMAGES)

You've never seen the national parks quite like this.

National Geographic has collected images from NASA and other sources of awe-inspiring photos of the national parks from space. The beauty of Yellowstone National Park shines brilliantly from above, and Gran Canyon National Park looks mighty small but equally serene.

"In 2016 the National Park Service saw over 330 million visitors across its 84 million acres," National Geographic said. On the ground level, those numbers are huge. From space, the numbers seem a bit more manageable."
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
WEATHER
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
Accuweather Forecast
Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
More Weather
Top Stories
Police identify all three victims in Central Fresno Shooting
Suspected Fresno Downtown shooter posted radical beliefs on social media
Witness to Fresno shooting spree recalls seeing victim falling to the ground after hearing gunshots
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says; 1 victim identified
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
Show More
Fresno State professor who made controversial tweet about President on paid leave
President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital
Fresno Police identify suspect in Motel 6 security guard homicide
Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing shot himself to death police say
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she is granted commutation from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Police identify all three victims in Central Fresno Shooting
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says; 1 victim identified
Suspected Fresno Downtown shooter posted radical beliefs on social media
More Video