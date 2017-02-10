New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County

Anticipation for more rain led to more evacuation warnings in Madera County. Deputies have been working around the clock to alert families living by danger zones.There's a flood warning in effect for Madera County through Saturday morning and sheriff's deputies have added even more evacuees to the list.Deputies went door to door at Wildwood Mobile Home Park that sits along the San Joaquin River on Thursday. They say even after the storm passes, there is still flooding concerns.Many of the lakes and dams are at capacity and need to be released. When the floodgates open at Friant Dam this weekend, there may be problems downstream. Neighbors were told to be prepared to evacuate.Deputies are still stationed at mandatory evacuation sites in North Fork to monitor the flooding concerns. The water receded since Tuesday but is expected to rise quickly again.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for the latest on the storm.