MADERA COUNTY

New flooding concerns prompt more evacuation warnings in Madera County

EMBED </>More News Videos

Anticipation for more rain led to more evacuation warnings in Madera County (KFSN)

By
Anticipation for more rain led to more evacuation warnings in Madera County. Deputies have been working around the clock to alert families living by danger zones.

There's a flood warning in effect for Madera County through Saturday morning and sheriff's deputies have added even more evacuees to the list.

Deputies went door to door at Wildwood Mobile Home Park that sits along the San Joaquin River on Thursday. They say even after the storm passes, there is still flooding concerns.

Many of the lakes and dams are at capacity and need to be released. When the floodgates open at Friant Dam this weekend, there may be problems downstream. Neighbors were told to be prepared to evacuate.

Deputies are still stationed at mandatory evacuation sites in North Fork to monitor the flooding concerns. The water receded since Tuesday but is expected to rise quickly again.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for the latest on the storm.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainmadera countyevacuationOakhurstMadera CountyNorth Fork
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Residents in Madera County worry about possible flooding from San Joaquin River
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
More madera county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Gaping hole in spillway for Oroville Dam keeps growing
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Fire crews able to contain packing house fire near Reedely
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Gaping hole in spillway for Oroville Dam keeps growing
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
Show More
Former attorney of Central High coach takes stand during attempts to get case retried
Crews working quickly in Mariposa as another round of rain starts to roll in
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
More News
Top Video
Car set on fire, then put in 'drive' in Oakurst, authorities say
Tulare County culverts likely cause of severe damage to woman's driveway
Caltrans crews in Mariposa County preparing for more rain and tough conditions
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
More Video