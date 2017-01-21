MADERA COUNTY

North Fork residents bracing for more rain while still recovering from previous flooding
Despite steady showers Friday, water levels remain low in the foothill town of North Fork. (KFSN)

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KFSN) --
Despite steady showers Friday, water levels remain low in the foothill town of North Fork.

The rain is just a precursor to what is expected be overnight snow for a town that has already dealt with flooding issues this year.

"I think it'll be exciting, I look forward to extreme weather myself. I think they're a lot fun," said Doug Waltner, North Fork Visitors Center.

Waltner has lived in North Fork most of his life and runs the North Fork Visitors Center.

"I don't think this would be a particular good time to come visit this weekend. I think next week if it clears up with the snow and so forth, the lake, falls, creeks running high, I think next weekend would be a really good weekend to come up here."

Snow can be seen in the higher elevations-- just up the road Bass Lake was recently hit with a blanket of fresh powder.

Back in North Fork residents have already started preparing for this weekend's forecast and the damage an intense storm could leave behind

"The potholes are, I have noticed, have been getting bad. The biggest thing I'm more concerned of, like most places, is underlay. All the gopher holes, anything underneath can start undermining the road and you start getting washouts," said Shawn Antill, North Forth Resident.

If the forecast holds up the town could see its first measurable snowfall of the season this weekend.

"My main concern with where I live, how wet it's been and it's the ground pretty soggy and if we have a wet snow we could see some trees come down but I don't think it'll be that bad," said Antill.
