North Fork residents preparing for next storm even as some homes remain under evacuation

After getting pounded by weeks of endless rain Selma Metzger's front yard is looking more like a beachfront property."An ocean, that's what it is, a lot different than what it used to be."The small quaint creek that her grandkids used to swim in has become a tool of destruction. Deputies had to red flag her home after last month's storms destabilized the foundation-- her belongings are still inside."What can you do? It's going happen and it'll probably happen again before all this goes away," said Metzger.Most families across North Fork have been lucky enough to escape devastation. In a mountain community that's seen its fair share of snow and severe weather it is the rain that has people gawking."You can see up on the mountains how the water is rushing down, it's really rushing down," said Connie Bouchard, North Fork.Across town, people felt the urgency. Crews equipped with chainsaws and bulldozers worked to clear roads, realizing they only have a day to recover before another system moves in."I know going through town today, I kept on seeing snow plows and stuff to get the rocks and the dirt off the road, that's a new one, never seen that before," said Tia Hartsock, North Fork.Metzger has been staying at another home on much higher ground, but her heart is still down below."I still have stuff in there I have to take out, but it's been raining so much, we just have to wait."Metzger's wait is now going to last for at least a few more days.The mandatory evacuation orders in North Fork will last until this weekend.