MADERA COUNTY

North Fork residents preparing for next storm even as some homes remain under evacuation

EMBED </>More News Videos

After getting pounded by weeks of endless rain Selma Metzger's front yard is looking more like a beachfront property. (KFSN)

By
NORTH FORK, Calif. (KFSN) --
After getting pounded by weeks of endless rain Selma Metzger's front yard is looking more like a beachfront property.

"An ocean, that's what it is, a lot different than what it used to be."

The small quaint creek that her grandkids used to swim in has become a tool of destruction. Deputies had to red flag her home after last month's storms destabilized the foundation-- her belongings are still inside.

"What can you do? It's going happen and it'll probably happen again before all this goes away," said Metzger.

Most families across North Fork have been lucky enough to escape devastation. In a mountain community that's seen its fair share of snow and severe weather it is the rain that has people gawking.

"You can see up on the mountains how the water is rushing down, it's really rushing down," said Connie Bouchard, North Fork.

Across town, people felt the urgency. Crews equipped with chainsaws and bulldozers worked to clear roads, realizing they only have a day to recover before another system moves in.

"I know going through town today, I kept on seeing snow plows and stuff to get the rocks and the dirt off the road, that's a new one, never seen that before," said Tia Hartsock, North Fork.

Metzger has been staying at another home on much higher ground, but her heart is still down below.

"I still have stuff in there I have to take out, but it's been raining so much, we just have to wait."

Metzger's wait is now going to last for at least a few more days.

The mandatory evacuation orders in North Fork will last until this weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON EVEACUATIONS
Related Topics:
weatherevacuationmadera countyfloodingrainNorth Fork
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
MADERA COUNTY
Madera County Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory to people living near Berenda Slough
Heavy rain fall leads to flash floods and evacuation warnings for several communities in Cedar Valley
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
More madera county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Man trapped in truck after flooding in Tulare County, rescuer describes harrowing moments
Wet weather causing some complications for Valley growers
Mariposa County officials getting ready for more storms and possibly more flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Bicyclists taken to the hospital after being involved in an accident with 2 cars in West Central Fresno
Man trapped in truck after flooding in Tulare County, rescuer describes harrowing moments
Madera County Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory to people living near Berenda Slough
Portion of Highway 59 closed in Merced County due to flooding
Police confront protesters at Phoenix Immigration office
Mariposa County officials getting ready for more storms and possibly more flooding
Man accused of killing family dog with a machete in Texas
Show More
Central Valley leaders appeal to President Trump on immigration
High waters caused damage and cut off access to homes and a trailer park east of Fresno
Wet weather causing some complications for Valley growers
Former Fresno City Councilman Joe Williams passes away
Heavy rain fall leads to flash floods and evacuation warnings for several communities in Cedar Valley
More News
Top Video
Portion of Highway 59 closed in Merced County due to flooding
Bicyclists taken to the hospital after being involved in an accident with 2 cars in West Central Fresno
Madera County Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory to people living near Berenda Slough
Man trapped in truck after flooding in Tulare County, rescuer describes harrowing moments
More Video