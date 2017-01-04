MERCED COUNTY

Officials telling Valley residents to be prepared as heavy rain causing road closures
Storms are already coming in heavy in parts of the North Valley. Some areas are already seeing flooding while other's still preparing for what could come. (KFSN)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Storms are already coming in heavy in parts of the North Valley. Some areas are already seeing flooding while other's still preparing for what could come.

Officials in Mariposa have already closed several streets after rain caused water to submerge roadways.

"Some of our biggest concerns are obvious flooding areas with precipitations, icy roadways; we're hoping folks driving use caution. In the rural areas we are concerned with power outages," said Jeremy Briese, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Crews in Merced worked all day Wednesday to clear the streets of debris.

"All the preparation helps a lot because by cleaning up the streets and getting the leaves off, it keeps water from backing up and helps traffic flow. Keeps cars from hydroplaning and causing accidents-- if we don't do that in advance it causes a lot of problems," said Mike Conway, City of Merced PIO.

Both the city and county are at a preparation standpoint. They are constantly checking in with the National Weather Service to figure out their next move.

"If it parks itself over Merced and dumps, we're going to be in trouble. The water won't have a chance to drain away because we are a flat area and it takes a while for it to move it, we want people to be ready for that," said Conway.

Some ways the California Highway Patrol said you can be ready before hitting the road is by checking your tires, windshield wipers, and headlights and watch your speed.

"Just because it's posted at 65 or 70 doesn't mean that's the speed you should be going," said Officer Moises Onsurez, CHP.

Visitors headed to Yosemite may also want to reconsider, as the park released a statement saying because of possible flooding, the park may close starting Thursday.

CHP recommends keeping extra flashlights nearby, making sure your phone stays charged, and keep chains for your tires.

However, the department said they are on alert.

"We do have man power ready in case we get an increased number of phone calls," said Onsurez.

County and city officials do tell us they will be keeping people updated through their social media and through their websites.

You can also find locations for the sand bags through Merced County's website.

As far as flooding in Merced, officials do not expect the creek to flood considering water levels are extremely low but do want residents to still keep an eye on water levels because that could change.
