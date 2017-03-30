According to PG&E officials, about 2,600 customers are without power the Fresno area due to wind related damage.
Officials said about 1,000 customers are out in an outage along Bullard Avenue with started around 2:45 p.m. Crews are working to isolate the damage and begin restoring customers.
Another large outage is in an area north of Herndon between Brawley and Marks. That outage began at 3:20 p.m. and is affecting 913 customers officials said.
PG&E crews are reported to also be working on other smaller outages.
Officials said they expect to have both large outages restored by 6:00 p.m.
There are also outages reported in Clovis affecting 122 customers.
Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
FRESNO COUNTY
More fresno county
Local elementary school students said goodbye to dozens of fish after releasing them into Shaver Lake
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories
More News
Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads