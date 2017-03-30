PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage

According to PG&E officials, about 2,600 customers are without power the Fresno area due to wind related damage.Officials said about 1,000 customers are out in an outage along Bullard Avenue with started around 2:45 p.m. Crews are working to isolate the damage and begin restoring customers.Another large outage is in an area north of Herndon between Brawley and Marks. That outage began at 3:20 p.m. and is affecting 913 customers officials said.PG&E crews are reported to also be working on other smaller outages.Officials said they expect to have both large outages restored by 6:00 p.m.There are also outages reported in Clovis affecting 122 customers.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.