Potential flash flood warning this weekend for Tulare County

The National Weather Service says there is a potential flash flood threat this weekend over burns scars left by recent wildfires. Including the Pier Fire, which consumed more than 36-thousand acres of forest service land in Tulare County.The last time we sat down with Camp Nelson's unofficial mayor, in August the Pier Fire was threatening the small community she has called home for nearly four decades but thanks to firefighters, the Pier Fire never touched Camp Nelson, it reached one hundred percent containment more than a month ago."Oh I'm very glad, and I'm glad they were able to stop it where they did, they did some backburning," said Mo Ray.The smoke may be gone, but Mayor Mo Ray knows winter storms are coming and with them, the possibility of rockslides and mudslides especially along Highway 190, where the Pier Fire burned and has left large areas of earth exposed to flash flooding and erosion. The highway is how Mayor Mo and others get down the mountain but county officials say they have been developing contingency plans in the event it is damaged."We had a little bit of rain last night, we've had a few easy storms, hopefully, get a little bit of grass growing," said Ray.Friday, Cal-Trans crews were in the Pier Fire burn area, doing some preventative maintenance by clearing debris off the side of the highway. They are one of the several agencies that will take part in a community meeting next Thursday, talking to residents about these wet weather risks and impacts.The meeting will be at the Springville Veterans Memorial Building and starts at 6 PM.