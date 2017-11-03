FLASH FLOODING

Potential flash flood warning this weekend for Tulare County

EMBED </>More Videos

The possibility of rockslides and mudslides especially along Highway 190, where the Pier Fire burned and has left large areas of earth exposed to flash flooding and erosion. (KFSN)

By
The National Weather Service says there is a potential flash flood threat this weekend over burns scars left by recent wildfires. Including the Pier Fire, which consumed more than 36-thousand acres of forest service land in Tulare County.

The last time we sat down with Camp Nelson's unofficial mayor, in August the Pier Fire was threatening the small community she has called home for nearly four decades but thanks to firefighters, the Pier Fire never touched Camp Nelson, it reached one hundred percent containment more than a month ago.

"Oh I'm very glad, and I'm glad they were able to stop it where they did, they did some backburning," said Mo Ray.

The smoke may be gone, but Mayor Mo Ray knows winter storms are coming and with them, the possibility of rockslides and mudslides especially along Highway 190, where the Pier Fire burned and has left large areas of earth exposed to flash flooding and erosion. The highway is how Mayor Mo and others get down the mountain but county officials say they have been developing contingency plans in the event it is damaged.

"We had a little bit of rain last night, we've had a few easy storms, hopefully, get a little bit of grass growing," said Ray.

Friday, Cal-Trans crews were in the Pier Fire burn area, doing some preventative maintenance by clearing debris off the side of the highway. They are one of the several agencies that will take part in a community meeting next Thursday, talking to residents about these wet weather risks and impacts.

The meeting will be at the Springville Veterans Memorial Building and starts at 6 PM.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingtulare countyweatherTulare County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLASH FLOODING
7 things to know about ABC's Day of Giving
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
Shivering girl, 3, found clinging to drowned mom
Houston mayor: Completing rescues is top priority
More flash flooding
WEATHER
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Yosemite Park visitors to see extra road closures over the weekend
7th annual Pomegranate Festival, record rainfall impacts crops
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month old child from Fort Tejon
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
VIDEO: New furniture set delivered safely to front porch, then a suspect stepped in
Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck
What is the green mile?
Judge rules that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
Show More
Officers still searching for 2 of the suspects accused in a massive gun store burglary
Californians who attended Route 91 are eligible for victim relief funds from both California and Nevada
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Yosemite Park visitors to see extra road closures over the weekend
City of Fresno making a half a million dollar gamble on Temperance Flat Dam Project
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Police made an arrest and seized almost 1,000 marijuana plants at a home in Los Banos
Registered sex offender sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted kidnapping
Thieves in San Francisco steal 300 iPhone X's out of UPS truck
More Video