WEATHER

Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County

EMBED </>More News Videos

Friday's raging storm made the overpass at Indian Peak Road near Hirsch impassable after a portion of the road leading to it collapsed to the ground. (KFSN)

MARIPOSA COUNTY (KFSN) --
Mariposa County officials are cleaning and repairing multiple roads and bridges Saturday evening after a massive storm passed through the day before.

It's just a reminder of how powerful storms can be that the well-traveled county bridge was rendered unusable after a portion of the road leading to it was washed away in the storm.

Standing outside of his car, one man showed signs of frustration after realizing the bridge he needed to get across is closed.

Friday's raging storm made the overpass at Indian Peak Road near Hirsch impassable after a portion of the road leading to it collapsed to the ground.

"I've been here almost 17 years and I haven't seen anything come down that fast that intense," resident Kristy Lebovitz said.

Lebovitz says water from the creek in her backyard is what took the bridge out and her husband captured just how powerful it was on his cell phone.

"There was hardly in boulders showing during that runoff and the noise was incredible," she said. "It was deafening."

And it left the bridge closed for an indefinite amount of time. County officials say nearly 15 feet of the bridge was washed out and resulted in a significant amount of damage that will require major repairs for days and weeks to come.

And Mariposa County officials say the preliminary damage estimate for this bridge is at least $250,000.
Related Topics:
weatherweathermariposa countyMariposa County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
State of emergency declared in majority of Central Valley counties due to severe weather
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
More weather
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Accuweather Forecast
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
More Weather
Top Stories
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order
Show More
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
More News
Top Video
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
More Video