WEATHER

How to prepare for a tornado

EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather gives tips on how to prepare for a tornado. (AccuWeather)

Preparing for a tornado is important because they are dangerous and they can form anywhere and anytime without notice.

AccuWeather suggests building an emergency kit that has non-perishable food, water, batteries, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and a first-aid kit.

It is also important to know your community's warning system and stay tuned to your local news for updates on a storm.

Watch for dark greenish clouds, large hail stones and a roaring white noise similar to a freight train.

If you suspect a tornado is coming, AccuWeather says to head to a safe place such as a storm cellar, basement or interior closet. Corners, doors and outside walls are places to avoid during a tornado.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadowindrainstormhail
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Foggy Day School Schedules
Drone captures incredible view of snowpack in the Sierra
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
More Weather
Top Stories
Central Unified sued after off campus gang rape report
Passenger bus catches fire in north Fresno
4 cats rescued in commercial fire in Northwest Fresno
Fresno County may receive financial help after intense storms cause hundreds of thousands in damage
Local Ag leaders worried about President Trump's action's on immigration
First pieces of America's most expensive military program have arrived in the Central Valley
Health officials headed to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
Show More
City of Fresno says it is trying to recover from major infrastructure problems
Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city
President's actions on immigration leaving many Valley residents wondering how it will affect them
North Valley school district tackling immigration issue by becoming a safe haven for many immigrants
Trump administration mandating EPA scientific studies, data undergo review by political staff before public release
More News
Top Video
Passenger bus catches fire in north Fresno
4 cats rescued in commercial fire in Northwest Fresno
Fresno County may receive financial help after intense storms cause hundreds of thousands in damage
City of Fresno says it is trying to recover from major infrastructure problems
More Video