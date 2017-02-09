Rain and breezy conditions having positive effect on Valley air quality

The sight of the snowcapped mountains puts people in a better mood, and the crisp cool air draws more people outdoors.Kathy and Keith Grazier were in the middle of a 20 mile ride around Woodward Park. Their ride made even more enjoyable with the break in between storms."It sure is. Yeah I'm looking forward to the weekend because it's supposed to rain less," said Keith."Oh yeah, get your endorphins going and you feel good all day," said Kathy.Temperatures in the upper 60's are higher than our average of 60, which means less people are using their fireplaces and more are taking advantage of the breezy conditions."The key to good air quality in this Valley is not only rain but movement, wind. We like to call it horizontal and vertical mixing," said Heather Heinks, Air Pollution Control District.Heinks said it is a far cry from 2015 when we had six straight red flag days in January.Many people who exercise outdoors hope the clouds have more to offer in the coming weeks."Yes, you know what after the rain it seems like everything just settles down as far as the dust and everything so it feels awesome. It feels nice and cool," said Francisco Baustista, Madera.No restrictions are in place right now but wood burning is discouraged to help keep the air clean.