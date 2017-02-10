Rain in Madera County creating beautiful sights and hazards for drivers

Folks in Oakhurst did not realize there was a waterfall at the end of town. The spot known as Hidden Falls, is hidden no more, with rushing water cascading dramatically down the normally trickling creek bed."I think its outrageous, I can't believe how high it is. I've lived here for 13 years and I've never seen it so swollen and loud-- very loud," said Jodie Myers, Oakhurst.While creating spectacular sights, all the water is causing problems."Oh gosh, obviously we have flooding almost everywhere in the foothill community up here. The bridges are being overflown, roadways are breaking away because of the erosion," said Kaci Lutz, California Highway Patrol.A washout on Highway 41 near Fish Camp has been repaired, but mud and rockslides continue to pose threats."We urge anybody to call in about mudslides because it's continuously raining we have the mudslides occurring up and down along the 41," said Lutz.Flood advisories continue in effect for Madera and Mariposa counties and according to the National Weathers Service locations that will experience flooding include Oakhurst, Bootjack, Mariposa, Catheys Valley, Metcalf Gap, Batterson, Lake McClure, North Fork, Jerseydale, and Ahwahnee.Weekend visitors are being reminded to use caution on the roadways, and when seeing the once hidden sights.