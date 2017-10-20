Rain led to power outages across the Valley

Although the rain has stopped in the Valley it still left plenty of slick roadways for morning drivers. That wet weather also led to several power outages across the state and here locally.The outages knocked out power for several thousand customers, including those in the communities of Kingsburg, Fowler, Merced, Mariposa, Clovis, and Fresno.One of the larger areas affected is in Central Fresno. There students in three schools are spending their day without electricity. One of those schools is Webster Elementary off Tyler and Augusta.There PG&E crews were out front before eight Friday morning working to fix a damaged power pole.Susan B. Anthony and J.E. Young were also left without power in this outage. School staffers are using natural light to conduct their classes.Meantime, Fresno Unified School District officials said efforts are underway to get generators to the affected campuses.PG&E hopes to have the power restored by two Friday afternoon.