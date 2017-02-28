WEATHER

Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle

A rare sighting as lightning strikes the Space Needle in Seattle, Wash. (Space Needle/Twitter)

In a rare sight, lightning struck the Seattle Space Needle on Monday.

The Space Needle Twitter account shared a short video showing the thunderous strike.
