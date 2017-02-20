Residents in Fresno County keeping close eye on San Joaquin River as storm rolls through

The San Joaquin River is running wide and fast into Firebaugh, swamping the riverside park and flooding the rodeo grounds and nearby residents are nervous.Edward Coronado of Firebaugh was asked if he was concerned about flooding. He answered, "Yes I am, I live right down the street right there."Across town the water is getting close to the Riverfront Inn Bed and Breakfast. It hasn't flooded yet, but owner Oscar Sablan is a little worried."Of course we have more rain and more water coming so that's kind of scary."City leaders met with representatives of the State Department of Emergency Services at city hall. Mayor Brady Jenkins says levees around town appear to be holding and he's been told less water is flowing into the river upstream at Friant Dam."We are concerned about the water levels moving up rapidly but we got some news that water levels have dropped at Friant, they are releasing less water."With more storms expected things could change quickly.The high water not just a threat to people-- a beaver dam on the river was wiped out by the fast moving waters.