San Jose neighborhood under water following flash flood

A flash flood warning remains in effect in several parts of the Bay Area at least 30 homes have been flooded in San Jose's Nordale neighborhood.The San Jose Fire Department is using rafts to rescue flooded out residents along Coyote Creek. Rescuers have spent the past couple of hours going door to door to bring families to safety.Crews also rescued several people after a creek flooded near their homeless encampment in San Jose on Tuesday morning. At least three people were pulled from the high waters and from trees at the Los Lagos golf course.Witnesses say about 40 people were in the area when the water rose quickly. Rescue crews say the challenge with this rescue was the fast-moving water, large debris flows and contaminated water. Everyone pulled out of the water needed to be taken to a hospital to be decontaminated.