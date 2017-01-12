WEATHER

Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
EMBED </>More News Videos

Florida divers had a close encounter with a great white shark on New Year's Day. (Corey Embree/Facebook via Storyful)

A group of divers were able to see an amazing sight during their New Year's Day dive off the coast of Juno Beach in Florida.

Diver Corey Embree shared a video of a close encounter with a great white shark on his Facebook page.

Embree estimated he saw the shark at a depth of 90 feet.
Related Topics:
weathersharksanimalsoceansbeachesfloridabuzzworthywatercoolerdistraction
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles
Runoff from rain and melting snow causing road washouts in mountain areas
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
Fresno PD arrest suspects after chase shuts down HWY 180
Show More
Costly coverup for hit and run driver who killed Fresno Army vet
Kern County deputies rescue 85-year-old woman trying to cross flood waters
Tulare County judge sentences Visalia man to 25 years to life for murder of stepson
Fresno Police seeing higher trend of people being robbed after agreeing to sell item on social media
Orange Center Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak
More News
Top Video
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Kern County deputies rescue 85-year-old woman trying to cross flood waters
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
Manager of Fresno County mobile home park says flooded driveway isn't a problem, resident disagrees
More Video