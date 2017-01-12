A group of divers were able to see an amazing sight during their New Year's Day dive off the coast of Juno Beach in Florida.
Diver Corey Embree shared a video of a close encounter with a great white shark on his Facebook page.
Embree estimated he saw the shark at a depth of 90 feet.
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
