WEATHER

Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding

Flooding at the Antone Road crossing (Mariposa County Sheriff's Office)

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said they have closed several roads as water levels rise in local creeks and streams.



Several road crossings throughout the county are closed at this time due to flooding:
Mormon Bar Crossing
- Alternate Route- Old Highway

Silva Rd Crossing - Dirt portion between Cole and Carlton
- Alternate Route- Carlton Rd or Cole Rd to Upper Silva

Leonard Rd Crossing
- Alternate Route- none at this time, to access homes below the Crossing please use Usona Rd to Leonard. Access to homes on Upper Leonard Rd please use Stumpfield to Leonard
Harris Rd Crossing
- Alternate Route - Use Chowchilla Mountain Road when accessing the Ponderosa Basin Area

8th & Stroming Rd Crossing
-Alternate Route: None at this time

Antone Rd Crossing
-Alternate Route- None at this time
Related Topics:
weatherstormroad closureMariposa CountySierra - Foothills
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
Snow and rain rolling through the Valley affecting people and businesses
Valley farmers have high hopes about first storm after Congress signs new water bill into law
More Weather
Top Stories
Large storm hits Central California
Raiders to start Connor Cook at QB against Texans
Adult man shot at Juvenile Justice Center in Fresno County
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Valley farmers have high hopes about first storm after Congress signs new water bill into law
Show More
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Visalia Police search for suspect who stole city animal control truck from employee driveway
Several citizen groups joined together to ask Fresno police to stop shooting
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Lee Brand takes the oath of office to become Fresno's Mayor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos