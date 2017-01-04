Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said they have closed several roads as water levels rise in local creeks and streams.Several road crossings throughout the county are closed at this time due to flooding:- Alternate Route- Old Highway- Dirt portion between Cole and Carlton- Alternate Route- Carlton Rd or Cole Rd to Upper Silva- Alternate Route- none at this time, to access homes below the Crossing please use Usona Rd to Leonard. Access to homes on Upper Leonard Rd please use Stumpfield to Leonard- Alternate Route - Use Chowchilla Mountain Road when accessing the Ponderosa Basin Area-Alternate Route: None at this time-Alternate Route- None at this time