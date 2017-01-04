Several roads closed in Mariposa County due to flooding

Several road crossings throughout the county are closed at this time due to flooding:
Mormon Bar Crossing
- Alternate Route- Old Highway
Silva Rd Crossing - Dirt portion between Cole and Carlton
- Alternate Route- Carlton Rd or Cole Rd to Upper Silva
Leonard Rd Crossing
- Alternate Route- none at this time, to access homes below the Crossing please use Usona Rd to Leonard. Access to homes on Upper Leonard Rd please use Stumpfield to Leonard
Harris Rd Crossing
- Alternate Route - Use Chowchilla Mountain Road when accessing the Ponderosa Basin Area
8th & Stroming Rd Crossing
-Alternate Route: None at this time
Antone Rd Crossing
-Alternate Route- None at this time