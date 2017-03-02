CALIFORNIA

Sierra snowpack at 185 percent of normal

EMBED </>More News Videos

A near-record snowpack measurement in the Sierra Nevada mountains could signal the end of California's five-year drought. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A near-record snowpack measurement in the Sierra Nevada mountains could signal the end of California's five-year drought.

The average snowpack across the entire range is at 185-percent of normal conditions according to the State Department of Water Resources.

The sierra provides about a third of California's water when the snow melts in the spring and summer. The snowpack has been fueled by an extremely wet winter.

The state's chief snow surveyor says the snowpack in some places is nearing levels last seen in 1983.
Related Topics:
weatherdroughtcalifornia watercaliforniaSierra - Foothills
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale
Local political leaders react after President Trump addresses Congress for first time
More california
WEATHER
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
Accuweather Forecast
You've got to "sea" these beautiful ocean creatures!
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
More Weather
Top Stories
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
FUSD School Board declares district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
Show More
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
More News
Top Video
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
More Video