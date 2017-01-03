MADERA COUNTY

Snow and rain rolling through the Valley affecting people and businesses
EMBED </>More News Videos

A steady rain soaked the roads in Oakhurst as the first big storm of 2017 rolls in. (KFSN)

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
A steady rain soaked the roads in Oakhurst as the first big storm of 2017 rolls in.

The inclement weather is bringing in significant business for Alan Bryant's hardware store. He said hundreds of people are looking for things like batteries and flashlights-- creating a lot of foot traffic in just one day.

"Felt like a Friday it was just those emergency supplies, so much of that just everyone getting ready for the unknown."

Jeff Wilkins was among the crowd.

"I've got a lot of food, I've got back up water supplies, back up batteries, I don't know how else I could get prepared."

Some 15 miles up north in Fish Camp, our ABC30 Hands-Free Dash Cam Network captures the rain turning into snow. A wintry mix leaving a group of people from Madera stranded.

"We came without chains, stupidly, so now we're here and we have to work tomorrow," said Gaby Mendoza, Madera.

So while the women made up for loss by throwing snowballs. Two of the men are walking a quarter of a mile into town to pick up chains.

"And we got to come all the way back and hopefully make it up the hill in our cars," said Ricky Martinez, Madera.

"It's going to be pretty fun-- a good way to start of the year," said Issac Bravo, Madera.

A lesson learned because they now know if it is snowing they should bring chains.

The owner of the hardware store we went to said a lot of people do not realize they need a generator until after the power has been out for longer than what is expected. So he tells us it's something people should consider renting or purchasing.
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainsnowmadera countyOakhurst
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Doctors say meth use contributing to child abuse in Central Valley
New Year's weekend ends with fines and jail for DUI drivers across the Valley
Madera man arrested on New Year's Eve for firing guns while intoxicated, police say
Woman arrested for driving drunk with baby in car, Madera Police say
More madera county
WEATHER
Valley farmers have high hopes about first storm after Congress signs new water bill into law
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
More Weather
Top Stories
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Valley farmers have high hopes about first storm after Congress signs new water bill into law
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Visalia Police search for suspect who stole city animal control truck from employee driveway
Several citizen groups joined together to ask Fresno police to stop shooting
Show More
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Lee Brand takes the oath of office to become Fresno's Mayor
7.2 earthquake strikes near Fiji, according to USGS
California snowpack starts at half of normal; storms coming
Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old woman killed in Northwest Fresno crash
More News
Top Video
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Tulare man wins $95k after making half-court shot Staples Center
More Video