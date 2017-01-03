Snow and rain rolling through the Valley affecting people and businesses

A steady rain soaked the roads in Oakhurst as the first big storm of 2017 rolls in.The inclement weather is bringing in significant business for Alan Bryant's hardware store. He said hundreds of people are looking for things like batteries and flashlights-- creating a lot of foot traffic in just one day."Felt like a Friday it was just those emergency supplies, so much of that just everyone getting ready for the unknown."Jeff Wilkins was among the crowd."I've got a lot of food, I've got back up water supplies, back up batteries, I don't know how else I could get prepared."Some 15 miles up north in Fish Camp, our ABC30 Hands-Free Dash Cam Network captures the rain turning into snow. A wintry mix leaving a group of people from Madera stranded."We came without chains, stupidly, so now we're here and we have to work tomorrow," said Gaby Mendoza, Madera.So while the women made up for loss by throwing snowballs. Two of the men are walking a quarter of a mile into town to pick up chains."And we got to come all the way back and hopefully make it up the hill in our cars," said Ricky Martinez, Madera."It's going to be pretty fun-- a good way to start of the year," said Issac Bravo, Madera.A lesson learned because they now know if it is snowing they should bring chains.The owner of the hardware store we went to said a lot of people do not realize they need a generator until after the power has been out for longer than what is expected. So he tells us it's something people should consider renting or purchasing.