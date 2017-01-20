FRESNO COUNTY

Snow fall causing challenges for drivers
Driving in the snow for the first time has its challenges, including the task of putting on tire chains.

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Driving in the snow for the first time has its challenges, including the task of putting on tire chains.

A couple of women from Fresno spent quite a while wrestling to get tire cables on their car before heading up to Shaver Lake. But folks are glad to see more snow.

"It snowed just a couple weeks ago right here but it went away real fast, now it's fun though. I love driving in it," said David Cox, Pine Ridge resident.

If you are heading for the mountains this weekend the key thing to remember is to bring chains, even if you have a four wheel drive vehicle. And once you get there businesses will be waiting.

"Oh I love it, haven't seen it like this in a few years. Pretty great," said Rich Brandt, Shaver Lake Sports.

It means ski and snowboard rentals should take off in Shaver Lake this weekend, along with snow and cold weather gear. Down the road at Cressmans in Pine Ridge, they are expecting a lot of snow visitors.

"Tomorrow's Saturday, most people are off and the roads should be clear. Caltrans is doing a fantastic job," said Keith Davis, Owner Cressmans.

If the snow keeps up snow plows, and snow blowers, will have a busy weekend.
