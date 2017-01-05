TULARE COUNTY

Some Valley tree trimmers standing down as they wait for storm to pass
Crews temporarily closed a lane on Ben Maddox Way in Visalia to make some improvements to a giant oak tree. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews temporarily closed a lane on Ben Maddox Way in Visalia to make some improvements to a giant oak tree; taking a chainsaw to limbs and brush that came crashing down to the ground.

Some might say it's dangerous work, especially when it's raining. That is why most tree trimming companies we called in the South Valley took Thursday off, expecting more rain.

Like Jack Benigno's Tree Service. Manager Augie Sanchez said they are waiting until the weather is drier, but he is still doing estimates for homeowners in the meantime.

"In weather like this, they'll get their weaknesses exposed."

We met Sanchez in Visalia's Oak Ranch subdivision, where more than just oak trees tower over the homes.

After significant rainfall, Sanchez said the ground around a tree can become saturated, causing the tree to uproot and fall over. He said the problem can be compounded with weak or decaying root systems due to years of drought.

And while that is something you probably can't see, there are warning signs to pay attention to so this does not happen to you.

"If it starts losing branches, they start breaking, then the tree's saying hey, help me out, I'm getting too heavy, I need to get maintained," said Sanchez.

The crews of Jack Benigno's Tree Service preach preventive maintenance for your trees. It may not be cheap, but they say it is less expensive than paying for the damage to whatever it lands on later.

"It doesn't always guarantee that it's going to keep a tree from falling over, it doesn't always guarantee that it's going to keep a branch from breaking off, but it sure does help minimize the chances," said Sanchez.

If you go with a tree service pro, do your research, and stick to the ones who are licensed and insured.
