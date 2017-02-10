South Valley crews keep close eye on roadways

Patching a pothole is a relatively fast process, and a quick fix for a problem that could get worse if ignored.Friday, Visalia road crews cleared them out, filled them in, and backed up over them to pack the cold patch in tight.Visalia Public Works Director Adam Ennis says the city didn't have many storm-specific calls Thursday night or Friday. So they worked on potholes, because too much rain can only make the problem area worse."When it cracks, the water comes in the winter through rain, gets in the cracks, softens the subgrade below the roadway," Ennis said. "And then that continual progression keeps getting worse and worse and the potholes and the cracking in the asphalt gets bigger and spreads a lot wider across the roadway."In Woodlake, water is flowing fast out of a very full Bravo Lake. But on the surface streets below, there are no major issues. Though recent rains have made for some sloppy conditions outside Sal Garcia's house. He says he's gotten stuck a couple times, but he still loves the rain."There's a sign down the street, it says pray for rain," Garcia said. "And I say, well be careful what you pray for."Woodlake's Chief Water Operator Shane Headrick says overall good conditions on the roads can be attributed to some solid prep work done by crews months ago.They spent a lot of time pumping out debris from the drainage inlets using a vacuum truck, and also cleared the waterways where storm drainage comes through."(We) just kind of made sure everything was cleaned up before the rain hit," Headrick said.Tulare County road crews worked on small issues Friday, including roadside ponding.County officials say they're keeping a close eye on streams, as water flows down from the foothills.