FRESNO

Storm causing trouble for local schools as it keeps students inside and delays athletic events
EMBED </>More News Videos

If there's a break in the wet weather some of the kids head to the blacktop to play sports, but don't take to the grass. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students at Baird Middle School stretch their legs and play a game inside the gym-- escaping from the cold, rainy weather outside. If there's a break in the wet weather some of the kids head to the blacktop to play sports, but don't take to the grass.

The adjustment is one of many school officials make when the forecast shows rain.

"Therefore you get a game on there with kids with cleats on, tears up the fields and then the field is unusable for, you know, a number of weeks versus staying off it for a day or two," said Brett Mar, Athletic Manager for Fresno Unified School District.

Many sports practices and games have also been sidelined.

Students returned back from winter break this week with Fresno Unified holding baseball tryouts. Monday, though, standing water, soggy grass, and mud out on the baseball diamond forced the event inside.

Soccer has also been canceled at a number of Fresno Unified schools.

"Elementary school will have basketball starting here, and basketball, of course, outside at our elementary schools on the blacktop. So if it's a little bit wet outside no choice but to cancel practice for that day," said Mar.

School leaders are then left to improvise. At Wolters Elementary School-- rain might mean singing songs in the cafeteria with kindergartners or playing a movie.

School officials said any break in the weather they still try to get the kids outside and running around.

"If we can we let them go out a little bit to go to the bathroom and then bring them back in and they get some of that energy out," said Thomas Fuentes, Vice Principal of Wolters Elementary.

The conditions vary at each school site and officials said McLane's fields did not have any standing water but the ground was too saturated to play on.

School leaders are trying to make decisions one day at a time depending on how the weather changes.
Related Topics:
weatherrainschoolathletesfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Recent storms creating a problem for local outdoor businesses
FAX-15 program will be big benefit to Fresno State students, university officials say
Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures
Police searching for suspect after multiple cars in Northwest Fresno are broken into
More fresno
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Highway 140 into Yosemite back open after rockslide, will close tonight due rockfall concerns
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
Crane Valley Dam in Madera County 'Working as expected' as storm runoff spills out
More Weather
Top Stories
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members
Highway 140 into Yosemite back open after rockslide, will close tonight due rockfall concerns
Highway 198, 'The General's Highway,' is now open
Crane Valley Dam in Madera County 'Working as expected' as storm runoff spills out
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
OC wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
Show More
Fresno Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year
ABC7 News van wrecked by mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
China Peak closed today
Reedley RV park evacuated as Kings River rises
With more rain on the forecast, evacuated North Fork residents fear for homes
More News
Top Video
Highway 140 into Yosemite back open after rockslide, will close tonight due rockfall concerns
Recent storms creating a problem for local outdoor businesses
Crane Valley Dam in Madera County 'Working as expected' as storm runoff spills out
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
More Video