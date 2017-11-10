HARVEST

Stormy weather during citrus bloom lead to smaller navel orange crop

EMBED </>More Videos

Five varieties of mandarins and navels are now being harvested and shipped out. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The packing line never stops at Bee Sweet Citrus in Fowler. Five varieties of mandarins and navels are now being harvested and shipped out--most for domestic sales though some fruit will end up in Australia.

The navel outlook this year, good-sized fruit on the sweet side.

"We began our navel harvest a few weeks ago and we're continuing with the mandarin harvest. Quality looks real good. Eating quality is really good right now," said Director of Field Operations Scott Woods.

The company has fruit year round thanks to an expanded lemon program. He says the navel crop is smaller this season but growers should get pretty good prices.

The November weather has not been as chilly as normal. Woods would like to see the temperatures drop a little.

"It's beautiful for people but I do like a little bit colder weather. It really helps, especially the navels, kind of put them in the refrigerator get them to set during the spring and we have a nice quality piece of fruit," said Woods.

Bee Sweet Citrus can be found at retailers around the country while South Korea is the company's biggest foreign market.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweatherharvestFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HARVEST
7th annual Pomegranate Festival, record rainfall impacts crops
Fresno City Council approves relocation of SW Fresno rendering plant after decades of complaints
What is a harvest moon?
It's harvest time!
More harvest
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Tulare County community meeting to address winter threats after Pier Fire
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Yosemite Park visitors to see extra road closures over the weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
College students and community marches for immigration reform
Teviston receives emergency funding for bottled water after water claimed unsafe to drink
Hubbard-Baro Memorial Golf Tournament raises funds for VA Hospital
World War II veteran reminisces time in war
Three Tulare Police Officers are on paid administrative leave
The cost of freedom is on display in Clovis this Veteran's Day
Police search for suspects who tied up, pistol whipped, robbed elderly couple in Southeast Fresno
Memorial service for Visalia mother of three killed in hit and run accident
Show More
China Peak is preparing for another busy ski season
Reedley parents honor son through veterans memorial outside home
'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations
Neighbors raise concerns after sexually violent predator released, now living in Fresno County
Man in custody after Visalia Police find him with several stolen items
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Teviston receives emergency funding for bottled water after water claimed unsafe to drink
Smart Lab travels through Valley schools to give students hands on lessons in science
World War II veteran reminisces time in war
More Video