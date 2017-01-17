FRESNO

The calm before the storm giving crews in Fresno time to prepare
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dry conditions the last few days have city crews in Fresno taking advantage of the calm weather to prepare for the next series of storms later in the week. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dry conditions the last few days have city crews in Fresno taking advantage of the calm weather to prepare for the next series of storms later in the week.

The City of Fresno has over 180 employees working to clear drains along streets and at ponding basins across town. But the biggest task right now is filling potholes.

"Once it has some cracks water gets in and the action of that water plus trucks, especially, driving over it, break it apart creating a pothole," said Scott Mozier, City of Fresno Public Works Director.

Mozier said crews are working to fill as many as they possibly can.

But Mozier has a new concern with the next storm-- windy conditions with the combination of the ground being wet could have some trees tipping over.

"Especially the weaker trees if they were already diseased in some way, especially damaged from the drought in past years, then that's a tree subsume to falling."

There are over 300,000 trees in the City of Fresno and Mozier has three crews dedicated to tree removal.

Crews are also on stand-by for any major flooding like last week in East Central Fresno, but Mozier doesn't expect that to happen again.

"When you have just an incredible amount of rain, just as we did last week in East Central Fresno, in a very short period, the system gets overwhelmed."

Mozier said the system can handle the anticipated rain for the next storm. The city has pumps and ponding basins ready to handle additional rain.

If you experience any issues with potholes, flooding, or down trees you can contact the city through their Fres-Go app or call them at 621-CITY.
Related Topics:
weatherstormfresnostorm damagepotholesFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
Local hospital workers volunteer on MLK Day
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Heavy rainfall causes unexpected pest problem for Fresno homeowners
More fresno
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Foggy Day School Schedules
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
Zebra found dead, skinned near California's Hearst Castle
Show More
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Pence to use Reagan's Bible for inauguration ceremony
More Than 50 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
Wal-Mart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US
Heavy rainfall causes unexpected pest problem for Fresno homeowners
More News
Top Video
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
SoCal man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
More Video