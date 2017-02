Three fisherman are safe and sound after their vessel caught fire, thanks to the Coast Guard.The call for help came from aboard the boat , which was about a mile east of St. Catherines Island, Georgia, on Tuesday afternoon. The crew member who made the call said the vessel was on fire and taking on water.The Coast Guard sent a boat crew and helicopter aircrew, who lifted the fisherman to safety.The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard