WEATHER

Three storm chasers die after tornadoes hit west Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three storm chasers died after severe weather hit west Texas on March 28. (Veronica Lynn Garza)

Three storm chasers died in a car accident on March 28 after more than a dozen tornadoes hit west Texas.

The three people were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Kelley Gene Williamson, 55, Randall Delane Yarnall, 57, and Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25. Williamson and Yarnall are from Cassville, Missouri, while Jaeger is from Peoria, Arizona.

The accident occurred near Spur, Texas. Williamson ran a stop sign and slammed into a car driven by Yarnall, which had Jaeger as a passenger, according to DPS. All three were killed instantly.

Two of them were contractors for The Weather Channel, the company confirmed.



A statement from The Weather Channel reads:

"Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved."

Tornadoes had been reported in the area at the time of the crash, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 14 tornadoes hit the state, but very little damage was reported. The strong storms, which also brought softball-sized hail and heavy rain, continue to shift east.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weathertornadohailstormu.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Electrical storm lights up Cape Town sky
Funnel cloud spotted in Oklahoma
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
More Weather
Top Stories
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Driver strikes Capitol Police cruiser, taken into custody
What we don't know about Nunes' White House grounds visit
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for pair of serial burglars
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
Show More
Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
New mental health hospital getting closer to completion in Merced
Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program coming to an end
More News
Top Video
National Vietnam Veterans Day
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Sports Report: March 28, 2017
More Video