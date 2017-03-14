WEATHER

Time-lapse shows heavy snow falling in New York

EMBED </>More News Videos

This time-lapse video shows snow falling in Apalachin, NY on March 14. (Ron Murphy)

This time-lapse video illustrates perfectly just how much snow can fall in a few hours.

Ron Murphy uploaded the time-lapse video of snow falling in Apalachin, N.Y., just as parts of the east coast were hit with heavy amounts of snow. The time-lapse was compiled from images taken once every minute.

"A persistent band of snow stayed over the house from about 2:30 am to this typing," Murphy wrote on YouTube. "At the end of the video the snow is about 19 inches. So there is a wall of snow between the camera and other stuff."
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstorm
Load Comments
WEATHER
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Employees at Mount Washington played with 100mph winds
Foggy Day School Schedules
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
More Weather
Top Stories
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Woman stops and calls 911 after seeing two toddlers roaming alone in Northeast Fresno
Hanford leaders moving forward after Bay Area company drops plans for massive medical marijuana facility in city
Severe winter storm bears down on Northeast
Man held at gunpoint by potential victim in a Houston Walmart parking lot
250 skulls found in clandestine graves, Mexican official says
Show More
Pirates hijack freighter off Somalia's coast, officials say
Valley health care providers skeptical of ACA replacement
Higher call volumes hitting Fresno fire department
After closure announcement, uncertainty looms at St. Helen's School of Fresno
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
More News
Top Video
Higher call volumes hitting Fresno fire department
Valley health care providers skeptical of ACA replacement
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
After closure announcement, uncertainty looms at St. Helen's School of Fresno
More Video