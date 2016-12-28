WEATHER

Tips for driving on slick winter roads
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to drive on slick roads this winter. (AccuWeather)

Ice and snow can make winter driving tricky, so here are seven tips for driving on slick winter roads from AccuWeather:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly
According to AccuWeather, accelerating too quickly can cause spinning and braking too hard can cause skidding.

Slow down
Accelerating, braking, and steering all take longer when driving on slick surfaces.

Keep your distance
While the following distance on dry roads is 3-4 seconds, AccuWeather suggests increasing your time to 8-10 seconds on slick roads.

Correcting a slide
If you begin to slide on a slick road, remember to turn into the slide.

Black Ice
Watch for black ice, which may look like a wet road, especially at night.

Buckle up
Make sure all passengers of your car have their seat belts properly fastened.

Stay home
Unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, it may be best to stay home and be safe.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterdrivingsnow
Load Comments
WEATHER
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
The different kinds of lightning
CHP officers respond to dozens of crashes across Fresno as holiday travel ramps up
More Weather
Top Stories
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Show More
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Family and friends send a message after a 21-year-old hit and killed by a car in Merced
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Fresno County Deputies arrest woman they believe was one of 2 criminals behind holiday heist
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
More Video