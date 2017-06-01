WEATHER

Footage shows 125 mph winds batter elementary school with students inside

EMBED </>More Videos

About 25 students and teachers were inside Courtney Elementary School when a tornado hit. Surveillance footage shows the wild scene outside. (Courtesy: Courtney Elementary School via WFMY)

About 25 young students and teachers were huddled inside a North Carolina elementary school while a tornado ripped through, and footage shows the 125 mph winds battering the building.

Surveillance footage of last Wednesday's storm, as reported by WFMY, shows debris littering the air and a school bus door being forced open by the winds. The gym was totally destroyed.

Courtney Elementary School in Yadkinville, N.C., wrote on Twitter that students and staff were all right. Fifth grader Jack Ploof told WFMY that he considered himself lucky.

"We are really lucky because it could've went another direction," said Ploof. "Anything could've happened."

The school was closed for two days after the storm, and the community came together over the weekend to clean up.

The students' last day of school is Thursday.

More on this story from WFMY.
Related Topics:
weathertornadoschoolsevere weatherchildren
Load Comments
WEATHER
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain
Accuweather Forecast
'Southern Lights' put on spectacular show
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
More Weather
Top Stories
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Show More
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 05/31/17
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
More Video