WEATHER

Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday, killing two

EMBED </>More Videos

Around a dozen tornadoes touched down across the Texas Pandhandle Tuesday, according to ABC7 Amarillo. (Francis Lavigne-Theriault via Storyful)

More than two dozen tornado sightings happened as powerful storms moved across the central United States on Tuesday, and at least two people were killed.

The National Weather Service had reports of tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin. In Chetek, Wisconsin, one person died when the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Park was leveled by tornadoes. A fire chaplain in Elk City, Oklahoma, said that at least one person had been killed after tornadoes hit a subdivision.

In the Texas Panhandle, around a dozen tornadoes touched down, according to ABC7 Amarillo. In McLean, Texas, a timelapse was captured of one of those tornados forming.

AccuWeather said the central United States can expect the severe weather to continue through Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weathertornadotexassevere weatheru.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
Researchers: Remote island has 37.7M pieces of trash
Accuweather Forecast
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Resident captures footage of funnel cloud in New Mexico
More Weather
Top Stories
Fresno Police are investigating a homicide in Central Fresno
US Army confirms Pvt. Chelsea Manning has been freed from military prison after serving seven years
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
CHP officers testify in preliminary hearing of woman accused of causing deadly DUI crash near Tulare
Show More
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
Stanley Pipes delivers bizarre, third-person account of fiancee's murder in court
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
More News
Top Video
Fresno Police are investigating a homicide in Central Fresno
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Fresno's finest honored during award ceremony
Fresno Unified school impresses state's top education leader
More Video