Tree falls during high winds onto house in East Central Fresno

A family of six was inside their home when a tree came crashing down onto it. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family of six was inside their home when a tree came crashing down onto it.

No one was hurt but there is severe damage to the property and everyone is shaken up.

The family says the house is a rental house and even though Fresno firefighters came out here after they called 911 the family said they are on a waiting list and there's nothing that the firefighters can do until the owners of the house make it out here.

"My mom just called and they said other houses a tree also fell on top of it so we have to wait because we are on a list," said Kimberly Sandoval, Fresno.

The family said they do not know where they are going to stay and they are still unsure if it will even be fixed by the evening.
