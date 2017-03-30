Tree falls during high winds onto house in East Central Fresno

A family of six was inside their home when a tree came crashing down onto it.No one was hurt but there is severe damage to the property and everyone is shaken up.The family says the house is a rental house and even though Fresno firefighters came out here after they called 911 the family said they are on a waiting list and there's nothing that the firefighters can do until the owners of the house make it out here."My mom just called and they said other houses a tree also fell on top of it so we have to wait because we are on a list," said Kimberly Sandoval, Fresno.The family said they do not know where they are going to stay and they are still unsure if it will even be fixed by the evening.