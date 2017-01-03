FRESNO COUNTY

Valley farmers have high hopes about first storm after Congress signs new water bill into law
EMBED </>More News Videos

Keith Neilmeier is a fourth generation citrus farmer and he knows better than anyone how rain can be both a friend and an enemy. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Keith Neilmeier is a fourth generation citrus farmer and he knows better than anyone how rain can be both a friend and an enemy.

"The dull side of that double edged sword is that it kind of messes us up with our cultural practices. We were supposed to start picking oranges tomorrow; we're not going to be able to do that."

Tuesday's storm is the beginning of a days-long downpour-- delaying when Neilmeier can prune and spray his 250 acre farm. But at the same time, the moisture warmed temperatures fending off frost and will hopefully fill depleted recharge basins.

"It was just like, 'oh this a pain, but we'll get past it,' but the upside is this is what we really need."

The rain also tests out new legislation; Congress recently passed a water bill that allows pumps to deliver excess water to farmers from the environmentally sensitive San Joaquin Delta.

"The flexibility comes when there is additional water in the river system, and with the storm we are anticipating now, it will bring that additional water," said Gayle Holman, Westlands Water District.

This storm is the first one since legislation became law. The Westlands Water District said it is unclear how much excess water will end up in reservoirs.

"In past years, we've just watched that water flow into the ocean, uncaptured, unsaved," said Holman.

But growers like Neilmieler are optimistic.

"We need to make sure that all the water bills we pass are getting enough water to farmers."

Nilmeier is hopeful this law and this rain will both benefit generations to come.
Related Topics:
weatheragriculturefarmingfresno county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
50-year-old research project may spark tea growing industry in Central Valley
Home near Kingsburg goes up in flames
More fresno county
WEATHER
Snow and rain rolling through the Valley affecting people and businesses
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
More Weather
Top Stories
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
Visalia Police search for suspect who stole city animal control truck from employee driveway
Several citizen groups joined together to ask Fresno police to stop shooting
Experts keeping close eye on Kings River water levels out of fear of flooding
Show More
Lee Brand takes the oath of office to become Fresno's Mayor
7.2 earthquake strikes near Fiji, according to USGS
California snowpack starts at half of normal; storms coming
Friends and family gather to remember 21-year-old woman killed in Northwest Fresno crash
Fresno traffic stop leads to meth bust, illegal gun
More News
Top Video
Merced County Sheriff's Department arrest teacher for allegedly having sex with a minor
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash in Fresno County
Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone's determined to be arson
Tulare man wins $95k after making half-court shot Staples Center
More Video