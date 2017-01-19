FRESNO COUNTY

Valley homeowners preparing for next round of storms
EMBED </>More News Videos

Inside his new home on Filbert Avenue Alejandro Marlow is preparing for another sleepless night. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Inside his new home on Filbert Avenue Alejandro Marlow is preparing for another sleepless night.

"I was out there till about midnight last week, just trying to keep the water out of the house, and now this week here we go again."

Last Thursday's storm turned roads into streams and lawns into ponds. Marlow even has a picture of him trying to direct floodwaters elsewhere, but some still seeped into his garage.

"All the water from both sides of the block runs down to my area here and my house floods first."

On Wednesday, he was fortifying his house with dozens of sandbags. Neighbors down the road are bracing for the impact too.

Linda Hayes is moving all of the family's cars onto the driveway. Last week, floodwaters nearly damaged her engine.

"It was just like a nightmare, it was really unreal, the amount of water that came down."

Neighbors believe a nearby ponding basin is the problem. They said water from their streets drain to that location. The basin is owned by Bonadelle, and neighbors claim it couldn't handle the runoff and overflowed.

"The basin's filling up, Bonadelle sent some third party individuals to pump water out and into the field with a regular pump which to me doesn't seem to very planned out," said Marlow.

The City of Fresno said Bonadelle satisfied all the requirements for building the development. They can't connect their basin to the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District just yet because that part of the city hasn't been fully developed.

But neighbors are having a hard time swallowing the fact their newly built homes, could not withstand the first storm of the year.

"We just want it fixed, we don't want to have to worry every time there's rain if we're gonna come home and our house is flooded," said Hayes.

Hoping this storm and others to come don't produce as much rain, at least until they have resolved the problem.

The city has crews on standby and they said their primary concern though is this wind, which could blow over trees in soft soil.
Related Topics:
weatherstormfloodinghomefresno county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Doctors reminding patients to get a flu shot after first Flu related death in Fresno County
Clovis Unified crews made sure schools are prepared for the coming storm
New program in Fresno County hopes to improve relationships between police and community
Woman dies of flu in Fresno County
More fresno county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Clovis Unified crews made sure schools are prepared for the coming storm
Foggy Day School Schedules
More Weather
Top Stories
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
30 missing in central Italy avalanche that buries hotel
Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Invisible reason ag crime now harder in Tulare County
Police say body found behind a dumpster in Northeast Fresno is a homicide
Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno
Doctors reminding patients to get a flu shot after first Flu related death in Fresno County
Show More
Clovis Unified crews made sure schools are prepared for the coming storm
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Obama Talks Chelsea Manning, WikiLeaks, Free Press in Final Press Conference
Woman dies of flu in Fresno County
Transit bus in Tulare County bursts into flames after colliding with car, 2 killed
More News
Top Video
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Invisible reason ag crime now harder in Tulare County
Fresno State Athletic Director going public with a deep secret
More Video