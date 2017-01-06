Valley sandbag locations

Below are locations where you can pick up or fill sandbags throughout the Valley.
Fresno County:
Sanger Yard - Yes, with a fill station.
9525 E. Olive, Sanger (24 hours)
Located on the South side of Olive, 3/10 mile West of McCall. (559) 252-1071
Del Rey Yard - Yes, but with no fill station. Bring your own shovel.
3633 S. Del Rey, Del Rey (8:00 - 4:30)
(Del Rey between North & Central) (559) 875-6120
Biola Yard - Yes, sandbags are available.
12855 "G" St., Biola (24 hours)
Located on the southeast corner of "G" St. and 2nd St. (559) 843-2474
Caruthers Yard - Yes, and they will be open this weekend.
2544 W. Mt. View, Caruthers (8:00 - 4:30)
Located on the North side of Mt. View and Henderson (559) 864-3172
Additional bags and sand are available for 24 hour access at Three Rocks next
to the park and in Cantua Creek by the store/service station
-----------------------------------------------
City of Visalia
713-4428
City Corporation Yard - Open 24 hours a day
309 N. Cain
*15 bag maximum
-----------------------------------------------
City of Tulare
Not doing sandbags.
Tulare County
Sandbags are available at county fire stations below.
They are open 24 hours a day, however, flood lights may not be set up at night.
Alpaugh Fire Station
3939 Ave 54
Alpaugh, CA 93201
Earlimart Fire Station
808 E Washington Ave.
Earlimart, CA 93219
Pixley Fire Station
200 N. Park Drive
Pixley, CA 93256
West Olive Station
22315 Ave. 152
Porterville, CA 93257
Doyle Colony Fire Station
1551 Success Drive
Porterville, CA 93257
Tulare County Fire - Lindsay Fire Station
19603 Avenue 228
Lindsay, CA 93247
-----------------------------------------------
City of Merced
(209) 385-6891-WORK
The City of Merced has stockpiled sand and bags for the use by City residents. The sand is available 24-7 at the locations below. There is no staff at the locations. Residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to load the sand into their vehicles. To obtain sandbags, contact the Central Fire Station, listed below.
MERCED FIRE
Chief Mitten
209-564-0600-cell
Central Fire Station at 99 E. 16th Street for the bags
Sand locations:
1. Loughborough Dr. & R St
2. Parsons Ave & Brookdale Dr.
3. Parsons Ave & Oregon Dr
4. 200 block of W. 15th St
5. Cooper Ave & N. Highway 59
6. W.N. Bear Creek & Shadow Brook Dr.
7. E. Santa Fe & Green St
8. East Side of Mansionette
9. Campus Dr. & Line Dr
10. W. 24th & K St
* Need to bring a shovel
* 12-15 bag maximum
Merced County
(209) 385-7601
Any fire station or County corporation yard:
1. Merced County Public Works
2165 W. Wardrobe Avenue
(Use Thornton Rd. Entrance)
Merced
2. Ballico Fire Station
11284 Ballico Ave.
Ballico
3. Cressey Fire Station
9255 Cressey Way
Cressey
4. Delhi Fire Station
16056 Acacia St.
Delhi
5.Dos Palos Wye Fire Station
8047 W. Dairy Lane
Dos Palos
6. El Nido Fire Station
10537 S. Hwy. 59
El Nido
7. Gustine Fire Station
686 Third St.
Gustine
8. Livingston Fire Station
1430 C St.
Livingston
9. McKee Fire Station
3360 N. McKee Rd.
Merced
10. Planada Fire Station
9234 E. Broadway
Planada
11. Santa Nella Fire Station
29190 Centinella Rd.
Santa Nella
12. Snelling Fire Station
15974 Lewis St.
Snelling
13. Stevinson Fire Station
2738 Lander Ave.
Stevinson
14. Franklin-Beachwood-McSwain Fire Station
961 Gurr Rd.
Atwater
-----------------------------------------------
MADERA COUNTY SAND AND SANDBAG LOCATIONS:
Residents must bring their own shovels. Some locations (below) do not have bags.
Madera County Fire Station #3
25950 Avenue 18 , Madera
Madera County Fire Station #19
35141 Bonadelle Ave., Madera
Madera Power, LLC
11427 Firebaugh Blvd
Corners of Avenue 7 and Avenue 7, Firebaugh
MADERA COUNTY SAND ONLY LOCATIONS:
Madera County Central Garage
14335 Riad 28, Madera, CA 93638
Ponding basin
Avenue 24 & Road 19, Madera, CA 93638
CITY OF MADERA SANDBAG LOCATIONS:
Madera City Fire Station #6
317 North Lake St. (Lake/Fresno River), Madera
Madera City Fire Station #7
200 S. Schnoor (Schnoor/Industrial), Madera
CITY OF MADERA SAND ONLY LOCATIONS:
Clinton and Tozer (Across from Millview School)
Vacant field - SE Corner, Madera
Lot at E & 14th Streets
-----------------------------------------------
CITY OF CHOWCHILLA SAND & SANDBAG LOCATIONS:
Sand bags are available during the winter season. If you are in need of sand bags, please contact us at (559) 665-8615, extension 789 to make arrangements.
Public Works Corp. Yard
360 N. 1st Street, Chowchilla
Normal Operating Hours: M-F 7:00am - 4:00pm
In the Event of Flood-Related Declaration of Emergency City of Chowchilla Public Works Corporation Yard hours of operation will be adjusted.
RESIDENTS MUST BRING THEIR OWN SHOVELS.
-----------------------------------------------
Sandbags will also be available - for purchase - at the following locations:
Home Depot
2155 N. Schnoor Ave. Madera
559-675-0127
-----------------------------------------------
Mariposa County
Bring your own shovel!
(209) 966 4330 Daytime
(209) 966-3615 Nighttime
Sandbag Locations:
Fire Station 27-4621 Hwy 49 S
Don Pedro Fire - 9729 Merced Falls, Don Pedro
-----------------------------------------------
Kings County
582-3211 ext. 2720
Road Yard on 11th Ave & Houston (Hanford)
People should bring their own shovels
------------------------------------------------
OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES 3500 NORTH APRON AVENUE ATWATER, CA 95301 OFFICE (209) 385-7548 FAX (209) 725-0174 NANCY B. KOERPERICH Director (209) 966-3622 MARK LAWSON Deputy Director-Operations (209) 385-7450 JEREMY RAHN Deputy Director-Administration (209) 385-7548
In cooperation with STRIVING FOR EXCELLENCE
