Valley sandbag locations

Below are locations where you can pick up or fill sandbags throughout the Valley.Fresno County:Sanger Yard - Yes, with a fill station.9525 E. Olive, Sanger (24 hours)Located on the South side of Olive, 3/10 mile West of McCall. (559) 252-1071Del Rey Yard - Yes, but with no fill station. Bring your own shovel.3633 S. Del Rey, Del Rey (8:00 - 4:30)(Del Rey between North & Central) (559) 875-6120Biola Yard - Yes, sandbags are available.12855 "G" St., Biola (24 hours)Located on the southeast corner of "G" St. and 2nd St. (559) 843-2474Caruthers Yard - Yes, and they will be open this weekend.2544 W. Mt. View, Caruthers (8:00 - 4:30)Located on the North side of Mt. View and Henderson (559) 864-3172Additional bags and sand are available for 24 hour access at Three Rocks nextto the park and in Cantua Creek by the store/service station-----------------------------------------------City of Visalia713-4428City Corporation Yard - Open 24 hours a day309 N. Cain*15 bag maximum-----------------------------------------------City of TulareNot doing sandbags.Tulare CountySandbags are available at county fire stations below.They are open 24 hours a day, however, flood lights may not be set up at night.Alpaugh Fire Station3939 Ave 54Alpaugh, CA 93201Earlimart Fire Station808 E Washington Ave.Earlimart, CA 93219Pixley Fire Station200 N. Park DrivePixley, CA 93256West Olive Station22315 Ave. 152Porterville, CA 93257Doyle Colony Fire Station1551 Success DrivePorterville, CA 93257Tulare County Fire - Lindsay Fire Station19603 Avenue 228Lindsay, CA 93247-----------------------------------------------City of Merced(209) 385-6891-WORKThe City of Merced has stockpiled sand and bags for the use by City residents. The sand is available 24-7 at the locations below. There is no staff at the locations. Residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to load the sand into their vehicles. To obtain sandbags, contact the Central Fire Station, listed below.MERCED FIREChief Mitten209-564-0600-cellCentral Fire Station at 99 E. 16th Street for the bagsSand locations:1. Loughborough Dr. & R St2. Parsons Ave & Brookdale Dr.3. Parsons Ave & Oregon Dr4. 200 block of W. 15th St5. Cooper Ave & N. Highway 596. W.N. Bear Creek & Shadow Brook Dr.7. E. Santa Fe & Green St8. East Side of Mansionette9. Campus Dr. & Line Dr10. W. 24th & K St* Need to bring a shovel* 12-15 bag maximumMerced County(209) 385-7601Any fire station or County corporation yard:1. Merced County Public Works2165 W. Wardrobe Avenue(Use Thornton Rd. Entrance)Merced2. Ballico Fire Station11284 Ballico Ave.Ballico3. Cressey Fire Station9255 Cressey WayCressey4. Delhi Fire Station16056 Acacia St.Delhi5.Dos Palos Wye Fire Station8047 W. Dairy LaneDos Palos6. El Nido Fire Station10537 S. Hwy. 59El Nido7. Gustine Fire Station686 Third St.Gustine8. Livingston Fire Station1430 C St.Livingston9. McKee Fire Station3360 N. McKee Rd.Merced10. Planada Fire Station9234 E. BroadwayPlanada11. Santa Nella Fire Station29190 Centinella Rd.Santa Nella12. Snelling Fire Station15974 Lewis St.Snelling13. Stevinson Fire Station2738 Lander Ave.Stevinson14. Franklin-Beachwood-McSwain Fire Station961 Gurr Rd.Atwater-----------------------------------------------MADERA COUNTY SAND AND SANDBAG LOCATIONS:Residents must bring their own shovels. Some locations (below) do not have bags.Madera County Fire Station #325950 Avenue 18 , MaderaMadera County Fire Station #1935141 Bonadelle Ave., MaderaMadera Power, LLC11427 Firebaugh BlvdCorners of Avenue 7 and Avenue 7, FirebaughMADERA COUNTY SAND ONLY LOCATIONS:Madera County Central Garage14335 Riad 28, Madera, CA 93638Ponding basinAvenue 24 & Road 19, Madera, CA 93638CITY OF MADERA SANDBAG LOCATIONS:Madera City Fire Station #6317 North Lake St. (Lake/Fresno River), MaderaMadera City Fire Station #7200 S. Schnoor (Schnoor/Industrial), MaderaCITY OF MADERA SAND ONLY LOCATIONS:Clinton and Tozer (Across from Millview School)Vacant field - SE Corner, MaderaLot at E & 14th Streets-----------------------------------------------CITY OF CHOWCHILLA SAND & SANDBAG LOCATIONS:Sand bags are available during the winter season. If you are in need of sand bags, please contact us at (559) 665-8615, extension 789 to make arrangements.Public Works Corp. Yard360 N. 1st Street, ChowchillaNormal Operating Hours: M-F 7:00am - 4:00pmIn the Event of Flood-Related Declaration of Emergency City of Chowchilla Public Works Corporation Yard hours of operation will be adjusted.RESIDENTS MUST BRING THEIR OWN SHOVELS.-----------------------------------------------Sandbags will also be available - for purchase - at the following locations:Home Depot2155 N. Schnoor Ave. Madera559-675-0127-----------------------------------------------Mariposa CountyBring your own shovel!(209) 966 4330 Daytime(209) 966-3615 NighttimeSandbag Locations:Fire Station 27-4621 Hwy 49 SDon Pedro Fire - 9729 Merced Falls, Don Pedro-----------------------------------------------Kings County582-3211 ext. 2720Road Yard on 11th Ave & Houston (Hanford)People should bring their own shovels------------------------------------------------OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES 3500 NORTH APRON AVENUE ATWATER, CA 95301 OFFICE (209) 385-7548 FAX (209) 725-0174 NANCY B. The County of Merced, and Cities of; Atwater, Livingston, Gustine, Los Banos and Merced, have established the following sandbag information phone lines and locations during times of extreme weather conditions. The locations will be open 24hrs, seven days a week and make sure to bring a shovel. Other locations may be opened on an "as need" basis and will be announced through the Merced County Office of Emergency Services Information Line at 209-385-7379.In the event of requests for assistance regarding flooding; sand and sandbags are available at the following locations within Merced County:Merced County Public Works- Road Division Yard, 2165 W. 