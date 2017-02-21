MADERA COUNTY

Wet weather bringing water and pests to the Valley

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
Wet weather has made its return to the Valley and with it comes some not so welcome guests at your front doorstep.

"Ants are coming up earlier, rodents have been out-- were seeing some millipedes now coming in earlier than normal and just your normal insects," said Bob Hill, B&D Pest Control.

"The mosquito eaters are probably the biggest problem this year probably they come flying in," said Karri Hight, Madera County resident.

You may notice pests like millipedes or crane flies in and around your house.
Puddled water has certain amphibians making an earlier than expected appearance as well.

"The frogs are everywhere at night, they're hopping in-- I rescue one every day that's in my house that is lost and so I let it back out," said Hight.

Hight has lived in Madera County for almost a decade. It's been years since frogs have kept her up at night, but she said the amplified sound is more than welcome.

"It sounds fake, it sounds like a sound effect but that's my backyard-- it's wonderful."

"Obviously they're good for the environment because they do eat insects, we don't want to hurt them-- and the chemicals won't do anything to them anyway," said Hill

Hill said it is going to be a busy year for him with standing water and excess weeds providing breeding grounds for certain pests

"With the moisture there's going to be a lot of flying insects."

Hill said it is important to take preventative measures when it comes to protecting your house.

"Make sure you have debris cleared away from your house, make sure the doors and windows are sealed."
