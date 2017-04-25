WEATHER

What to do if you see a tornado while driving

EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather has tips to help keep you safe while driving in the event of a tornado. (AccuWeather)

If you ever see a tornado while driving, make sure you follow these tips from AccuWeather to help keep you safe.

Do not outrun a tornado in your car. Tornadoes travel fast and do not follow a road, according to AccuWeather. If the tornado is far enough away, drive in a 90-degree angle away from it.

If the threat of a tornado is immediate, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there is no building nearby, AccuWeather also suggests not to hide under your car, and to find a ditch or a low spot and get as far away from your car as possible.

You should not leave your car to enter a mobile home in the event of a tornado, as your car is safer in this scenario. If you do find yourself in your car, make sure your seatbelt is on and your head is covered below your windshield and windows to protect your head from glass, AccuWeather says.

Underpasses are not safe places to hide out during a tornado, as these locations can actually be more dangerous during this weather event.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornado
Load Comments
WEATHER
How to prepare for a flood
Accuweather Forecast
Children learn about meteorology at Pacific Union Elementary
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
More Weather
Top Stories
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust Kerman cockfighting ring
Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Show More
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
More News
Top Video
Scores of roosters rescued after deputies bust Kerman cockfighting ring
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
More Video