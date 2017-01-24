WEATHER

Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof

Snow no! (Heather Lanteigne/YouTube via Storyful)

Who will come out on top in this dreary, winter weather battle? Heather Lanteigne, or her rooftop full of snow?

Lanteigne was captured on video trying to get a large amount of white powder off of her roof after it snowed for 36 hours in Petawawa, Ontario. She was able to knock off bits and pieces of the snow, but it didn't seem like she was quite prepared for the large pile of snow that fell on top of her.
