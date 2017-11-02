Yosemite Park visitors to see extra road closures over the weekend

Yosemite Park visitors hoping to get a glimpse of the Glacier Point view, the journey may be cut short by brown gates.Park rangers say Glacier Point and Tioga Road closed at 5 p.m. Thursday as a winter-like storm rolls into the national park."The roads will stay closed at least through the weekend as most of the storm is supposed to come in tomorrow through Saturday," said Scott Gedimen.Some park goers decided to make some last minute stops before the closure. Brent Whitlock came from Utah to see the vast sights, even wearing shorts to expecting to enjoy some California sunshine."We understood that on a beautiful day, we could see all over the Valley. So, yeah this is one of the places we wanted to come," said Brent Whitlock.Many, like Whitlock, were hoping to see a series of granite giants. What they got was fog as the storm starts trickling into the park."It's a little cloudy, so all we're seeing is trees in the mist," said Whitlock."Obviously you can't see anything but it's still nice. You know get out, do a little hike. Check it out," said Grant.The closures come earlier than planned and whether the roads will reopen, or stay closed for the season will be determined on Monday."It just depends on this weather system, what it brings, how much rain and snow and the conditions and we'll simply reassess the roads to see where they're at," said Gedimen.While road reopenings are uncertain, park officials say rain or shine, Yosemite will remain open throughout the weekend.