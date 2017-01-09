WEATHER

Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning

Swinging Bridge in Yosemite Valley (Yosemite National Park)

Officials at Yosemite National Park said they will open roads to Yosemite Valley at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

There are still road closures in the park due to rock falls -- including the Highway 140 entrance and Hetch Hetchy road. There is no estimated time for when these roads will be reopened.

Yosemite officials said there will be limited visitor services in the valley as the roads reopen. Campgrounds are slated to open on Tuesday evening and overnight and commercial services are slated to reopen on Wednesday.

The park service said while rivers did rise above flood stage, there was no major flooding in Yosemite Valley. However, they are still assessing the impact of the storm.

